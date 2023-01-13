Joliet will vote on Rock Run Crossings apartment layout

A layout for the future Rock Run Crossings apartment complex to be built near a new location for the Hollywood Casino goes to the Joliet City Council for a vote on Tuesday.
The council in November approved a special use permit and a preliminary Planned Unit Development plat for 570 apartments at Rock Run Crossings.
The project, which was originally proposed for 760 apartments, faced some opposition but was approved by the council in a 6-2 vote.
On Tuesday, the council votes on the final plat for the 31-acre subdivision for 570 apartments.
Developer Cullinan Properties plans to begin construction on the apartments this summer. They would be the first buildings under construction at Rock Run Crossings, which encompasses 309 acres.
Located at Interstates 55 and 80, Rock Run Crossings is being designed to be a major destination point with stores, restaurants, residences, hotels, offices and entertainment venues.
The first entertainment venue was announced in October when Penn Entertainment said it would relocate its Hollywood Casino Joliet to Rock Run Crossings. Construction on the new casino is expected to start late this year.
Hollywood Casino would be built on a 41-acre lot located south of the apartments, according to a staff report on the project. Another 11-acre lot between the apartments and casino had previously been planned for apartments before the scale of the project was reduced.
Any new plans for apartments on either of the two lots south of the approved apartment development area would require City Council approval of a special use permit, according to the staff report.
The plan, going to the council for a vote on Tuesday, includes 17 buildings in an area in the northeast portion of Rock Run Crossings. Buildings would be two-and three-stories high, according to the report.
The plan is for 275 one-bedroom apartments and 295 two-bedroom apartments. Rents are estimated to range between $1,500 and $2,000.
The complex will include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, outdoor pool and other amenities. Other features include dog parks, green spaces, connections to sidewalks and trails, gazebos, fire pits, barbecue areas, a cabana building, a yoga platform, and courts for volleyball and bocce ball.