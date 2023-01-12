Will County offers holiday light recycling option

Will County will provide three drop-off centers in Joliet until Jan. 31 for those who want to recycle their string lights from the holidays.

The drop-off centers will be available only until the end of the month. But residents also can recycle string lights at the county’s eight electronics collection sites year-round.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant in a news release on the drop-off centers encouraged residents to recycle string lights rather than disposing them in the trash.

“Lights can spend decades in our local landfills,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “That’s why we provide multiple recycling options for residents throughout the county.”

The Joliet drop-off locations available until Jan. 31 are inside the main entrances of three county buildings: Will County Office Building at 302 N. Chicago St., Will County Land Use Department at 58 E. Clinton St., and Will County Sunny Hill Nursing Home at 401 Doris Ave.

Only string lights will be accepted at the special drop-off locations. Lights can be dropped off during regular county business hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The county’s year-round electronics collection sites are in Bolingbrook, Channahon, Frankfort, New Lenox, Peotone, Wilmington and Manhattan.

More information on the year-round electronics collection sites can be found at www.willcountygreen.com.