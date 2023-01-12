January 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Underwood speaks to Joliet chamber on Jan. 19

Congresswoman will be an monthly chamber luncheon

By Bob Okon
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood speaks before President Joe Biden takes the stage during his stop in Joliet at Jones Elementary School on Saturday.

U.S Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, seen in November speaking before President Biden appeared at Jones Elementary School in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, now the primary representative in Congress for Joliet, will speak Jan. 19 to the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Most of Joliet is now in Underwood’s 14th District since new congressional maps took the city out of the 11th District represented by U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville.

Underwood will be the speaker at the chamber’s member luncheon, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harrahs Joliet Hotel & Casino, 151 N. Joliet St.

Those interested in attending are asked to make reservations by Friday. The cost is $35 for chamber member and $45 for non-members.

Reservations can be made on the chamber website, www.jolietchamber.com.

For more information, the chamber also can be reached by phone at 815-727-5371.