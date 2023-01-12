Underwood speaks to Joliet chamber on Jan. 19

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, now the primary representative in Congress for Joliet, will speak Jan. 19 to the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Most of Joliet is now in Underwood’s 14th District since new congressional maps took the city out of the 11th District represented by U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville.

Underwood will be the speaker at the chamber’s member luncheon, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harrahs Joliet Hotel & Casino, 151 N. Joliet St.

Those interested in attending are asked to make reservations by Friday. The cost is $35 for chamber member and $45 for non-members.

Reservations can be made on the chamber website, www.jolietchamber.com.

For more information, the chamber also can be reached by phone at 815-727-5371.