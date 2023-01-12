Tinley Park man serves jail sentence after pleading guilty to video recording teen at New Lenox Target store

A Tinley Park man is serving eight days in the Will County jail after he pleaded guilty last year to unauthorized video recording a female teen at a Target store in New Lenox.

David Grzeslo, 51, began that jail sentence on Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2022, to unauthorized video recording of a female teen on March 13, 2020, at Target, 2370, E. Lincoln Highway, New Lenox.

There is an additional 90 days in jail that Grzeslo could serve if he does not comply with the terms of his conditional discharge, which is scheduled to last for a period of 24 months, according to court records.

As part of that conditional discharge, Grzeslo must continue mental health treatment, continue weekly Sex Addicts Anonymous meetings and continue sex offender counseling.

Grzeslo does not have to register as a sex offender as the offense of unauthorized video recording is not considered a sex offense under Illinois law.

Greszlo’s arrest, almost three years ago, stems from a police investigation of a “suspicious incident” at Target in New Lenox, according to a statement at the time from New Lenox Police Department.

A police officer was dispatched to the store to investigate the incident.

“The officer arrived and learned that a witness observed a male subject aim his cellphone under the dress of a teenaged juvenile inside the store,” police said.

The teen was unaware that someone was recording video beneath her dress, according to police, but a friend who was with her in the Target noticed and informed her about what had happened.

The officer spoke with the teen, her friend and Target store security, police said, then located Grzeslo and took him into custody in connection with the allegation.

“Evidence was recovered from the store, and the offender’s cellphone, which supported the complaint made by the witness,” police said in the statement.