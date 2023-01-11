Plainfield woman airlifted after Joliet crash

A driver was airlifted to the hospital being extricated from a car involved in a three-vehicle Joliet crash on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Plainfield woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on Black Road at 6:01 p.m. when the car hit the rear of a Ford Transit van east of Midland Avenue, Joliet police said in a news release.

The Elantra then swerved to the left and back to the right crossing in front of the Ford before hitting the rear of a Subaru Legacy, police said.

Then, the Elantra went off the road, hit a tree, and rolled over back onto the roadway.

The driver was rescued from the Elantra by a the Joliet Fire Department and was in serious condition when airlifted by helicopter to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were not injured. But the road was closed for “many hours” after the accident as the crash scene was reconstructed, police said.

Police said Wednesday that the crash remains under investigation.