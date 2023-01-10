Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355 in Bolingbrook

A small passenger airplane made an emergency landing on Tuesday on southbound Interstate 355 in Bolingbrook and did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects, police said.

At about to 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew with Bolingbrook Fire Department was sent to I-355 near Boughton Road for a plane on a highway, according to a statement from Bolingbrook Fire Battalion Chief Chris Brophy.

The first crews arrived on scene about five minutes after dispatch to find a small aircraft that landed on I-355, Brophy said.

“The pilot was traveling from Middleton, near Madison, to Brookeridge Airpark, in Darien, when he reported experiencing a loss of power,” Brophy said.

The pilot reported no injuries.

Brophy said the incident was reported to the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects, according to Illinois State Police.

In 2021, a small plane had crash landed on I-355 in New Lenox for an “unknown engine problem,” according to Illinois State Police.

The pilot, Jason Bufton, 39, and his passengers, Paige Bufton, 20, Kirstyn McKim, 21, and a 15-year-old female, all of Wilmington, were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.