Motorcross comes to Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway in September

Motorcycle racing is coming to Chicagoland Speedway on Sept. 23.
The SuperMotorcross League last week announced that the Joliet track will be one of two sites hosting the SuperMotorcross World Championship Playoff Rounds.
Chicagoland Speedway has not hosted a major racing event since 2019 when it was last used for the NASCAR Cup Series. NASCAR owns the track.
The raceway was chosen as the Midwest location for what was described as the first-ever playoff rounds for the championship series.
“As a proud partner of Supercross at Daytona International Speedway for over 50 years, we look forward to welcoming the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs to the Midwest at Chicagoland Speedway,” Chip Wile, senior vice president and chief track properties officer with NASCAR, said in a news release announcing the use of the Joliet track.
The attraction of the Joliet track goes beyond the racetrack for a event that features off-road motorcycle racing.
“The 1.5 Mile D-shaped tri-oval speedway sits on over 900 acres of land which will provide enough room for the track builders to get creative with the layout,” SuperMotorcross said in the release.
SuperMotorcross promised “first-of-its-kind track designs that will utilize a unique combination of both Supercross and Motocross obstacles,” for the playoff races. “Each track layout will be unique unto itself but include five fundamental, yet essential elements of both disciplines – big air, long rhythm sections, rollers, fast straightaways, and elevation.”
SuperMotorcross on Friday announced use of both Chicagoland Speedway and zMAX Dragway, which is adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, for the playoffs. The playoffs at zMAX Dragway will be Sept. 9.
The format will provide one round of playoffs in the East and one in the Midwest before the Oct. 9 championship final at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
“The design from the get-go was to make sure that each part of the country was represented so fans would have an opportunity to experience SuperMotocross first-hand,” Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross, Feld Motor Sports, said in the release.
SuperMotorcross noted Chicagoland Speedway history of marquee events as a host for the NASCAR Cup Series for nearly 20 years and the Indy Car Series races for more than 10 years.