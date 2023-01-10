Man accused of threatening to kill Joliet police officers responding to disturbance: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill officers responding to a disturbance and then pushing one of them in the shoulder, police said.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Benedict Avenue for a disturbance, according to a news release from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned Brian Hayes-Adams, 36, of Joliet, had argued with a woman at a residence, English said.

Officers attempted to speak with Hayes-Adams, who became angry and began threatening to kill the officers, he said.

Hayes-Adams then pushed an officer in the shoulder, English said.

Officers attempted to arrest Hayes-Adams but he struggled with them by refusing to put his arms behind his back, English said.

Officers were able to place Hayes-Adams into custody following the struggle, English said.

Hayes-Adams was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a psychological evaluation, English said.

Hayes-Adams was released from the hospital at 4 p.m. on Saturday, taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then booked into the Will County Jail, English said.

His bond has been set at $15,000 and he’ll need to post 10% of that amount for his release from jail.

Hayes-Adams was arrested on probable cause of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer and obstructing and resisting a police officer.

Online court records on Monday did not yet show formal charges filed against Hayes-Adams.