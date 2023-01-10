Lane closures on Rt. 53 in Joliet start Monday

Route 53, which carries a high volume of truck traffic on the south end of Joliet, will be down to one lane in an area near Interstate 80 during certain hours starting Monday.

The lane closures in both directions will be between Patterson Road and Doris Avenue, the city of Joliet announced.

Daily lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will continue through Thursday. Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions.

“The lane closures are needed for Union Pacific railroad to perform structural steel repairs at the overhead bridge crossing,” the city said in a news release.

The city advised motorists to seek other routes due to the expected congestion during the lane closures.