Joliet man accused of attacking woman, man after forcing himself into apartment: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of forcing his way into an apartment on Kelly Avenue in Joliet and attacking a woman and her adult son with a metal curtain rod, police said.

Arthur Mitchell, 60, was booked into the Will County jail on Monday on probable cause of home invasion, domestic battery, assault, criminal damage to property and obstructing a police officer.

Court records on Tuesday morning did not yet show formal charges against Mitchell. He’s scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday afternoon at the Will County Courthouse.

About 8:20 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a disturbance, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined Mitchell had entered the apartment by force and attacked a woman and her adult son with a metal curtain rod inside the apartment, English said.

When officers arrived, they saw the woman flee the apartment, he said.

Officers encountered Mitchell near the front door to the apartment and commanded him to submit to an arrest, English said.

Mitchell ignored their commands and ran back into the apartment and closed the door behind him, he said.

Officers pursued Mitchell into the apartment and placed him into custody without further incident, he said.