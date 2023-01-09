1 man, 3 teens arrested in Joliet after Sunday shooting: cops

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were arrested on charges of recklessly firing a gun on Sunday afternoon in Joliet, police said.

Jesus Solis-Vasquez, 20, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail on on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm over the incident, along with other charges.

A 17-year-old was also arrested on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm as well, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrested Solis-Vasquez, the 17-year-old and two other teens after finding them in a Chevrolet Colorado that they linked to a shooting that was reported on Sunday at Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street.

At 2:46 p.m. officers responded to that location and found numerous spent shell casings in the street, English said.

Officers gathered information at the scene that led them to determine that “multiple males fired handguns multiple times near the intersection,” English said.

Officers identified the suspect vehicle as a Chevrolet Colorado, he said. A description of the vehicle was sent to other officers in the area.

A short time later, officers found a Chevrolet Colorado occupied by four people who they later identified as Solis-Vasquez and three male teens, according to English.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Columbia and Herkimer streets, English said. Solis-Vasquez and the teens exited the vehicle after officers ordered them to do so, he said.

Officers found the 15-year-old male had a loaded .40-caliber handgun in his pants and the 17-year-old had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his pants, English said.

Officers searched the Chevrolet Colorado and found a loaded .40-caliber handgun under the driver seat where Solis-Vasquez had just been seated and a loaded 9 mm handgun under the seat where the 16-year-old had been seated, English said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana inside of it, English said.

The 16-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and other charges. Those teens along with the 17-year-old were booked into the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Solis-Vasquez had been arrested on probable cause of marijuana possession but that charge was not formally filed against him on Monday, according to court records.