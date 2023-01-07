Texas man charged with stalking woman sent back to Will County jail on alleged bond violations

A Leander, Texas, man charged with felony stalking of a woman was ordered by a judge to go back into the Will County jail after prosecutors claimed he violated the conditions of his bond by sending numerous text messages to the alleged victim in the case.

On Thursday, Will County Judge Sarah Jones granted prosecutors’ motion to either increase or revoke the bond for Saaketh Erraguntla, 25, of Leander, Texas, by setting a new bond of $100,000, according to court minutes in the case. Jones allowed Erraguntla’s previous $30,000 bond to apply to his new one, which leaves his current bond amount at $70,000.

The motion filed Dec. 29 by Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Deborah Mills that said that Erraguntla was ordered to have no contact with a woman who is the alleged victim in the case as a condition of his original bond.

The woman also petitioned a stalking no-contact order against Erraguntla.

Mills said on or about Dec. 22, Erraguntla violated his bond and the stalking no-contact order by sending the woman numerous text messages.

After Jones set a new bond for Erraguntla, she also found there was a bona fide doubt as to his fitness to stand trial. She ordered Erraguntla to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if he is indeed fit for trial.

According to the fitness order, the mental health unit of Will County Court Services will conduct an examination of Erraguntla at the Will County jail. A status hearing on Erraguntla’s fitness is slated for Feb. 16.

Erraguntla was then booked into jail at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Erraguntla was indicted on June 16 with a felony charge of stalking that alleged he engaged in non-consensual contact with the woman by appearing at her workplace in Channahon on May 12 and May 13.

The charge alleged Erraguntla made the contact while knowing the woman would fear for her safety.

The woman had been contacted at her workplace by security guards, who told her Erraguntla was on the premises to see her, but she told them she did not want to see him, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

Deputies spoke with the woman and she told them she had known Erranguntla when she lived in another state and on several occasion, for a few years, he had asked her for dates, Hoffmeyer said

The woman told deputies she never agreed to go out with him and advised him multiple times to stop talking to her, Hoffmeyer said.

The woman petitioned the stalking no-contact order on May 13 that alleged Erranguntla was harassing her over social media. She also alleged Erranguntla flew from Texas to Chicago and came to her workplace to see her even though she rejected him multiple times.