Joliet man charged with recklessly firing gun at two unoccupied vehicles

A man has been charged with recklessly firing a gun at two vehicles in Joliet.

On Friday, Dangelo Gutierrez, 23, of Joliet, was charged with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm after an investigation of a shooting that was reported at 3:42 a.m. Thursday.

Gutierrez also was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a Glock 43 handgun, unlawful possession of cocaine, possession of 9 mm rounds without a firearm owner’s identification card and criminal damage to a Cadillac CTS and Chevrolet Impala.

At a court hearing Friday, a $70,000 bond was recommended for Gutierrez by prosecutors. Gutierrez’s attorney said he is 23, struggles with drug use and has been undergoing “extreme hardship” since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Donald DeWilkins decided to set Gutierrez’s bond at $25,000.

At the time of the incident Thursday, officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Clement Street for a report of shots fired, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers saw a Dodge Charger driving south on Center Street from Plainfield Road at a high rate of speed with no lights on in the dark early-morning hours.

Officers tried to catch up to the vehicle but were not successful, English said.

Officers searched the 600 block of Clement Street and found numerous spent shell casings near the rear of the residence.

English said the officers determined two unoccupied vehicles – a Cadillac CTS and a Chevrolet Impala – had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Information gathered at the scene led the officers to determine that the Dodge Charger seen earlier by the officers was a suspect vehicle.

A short time later, officers found an unoccupied vehicle parked near Wheeler Avenue and Croghan Street, English said. Officers saw a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle, English said.

Officers contacted Gutierrez at his Wheeler Avenue residence, and he indicated the gun was his, English said.

“While officers were speaking to Gutierrez, he dropped suspected cocaine from his pocket,” English said.