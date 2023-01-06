Police arrest suspect connected to Joliet shooting that left man wounded

Officers have made a second arrest in a second shooting in Joliet in the past two days that left a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Erik Solis-Medina, 26, of Joliet, was arrested and booked into the Will County jail after midnight on Friday on a probable cause charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and defacing the identification mark of a firearm.

Solis-Medina was arrested in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach as he was walking.

“This appears to be a targeted incident and there is no danger to the community. The victim remains in the hospital in serious condition,” English said.

Officers responded at 5:07 p.m. Thursday to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a report of a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound who arrived at the emergency room in a private vehicle.

Officers determined the 58-year-old man was shot while walking in the area of Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The man was shot by suspects in a drive-by shooting, he said.

Detectives investigated the incident and they identified Solis-Medina as the suspect in the shooting, English said.

Police located the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting, and conducted a traffic stop. Solis-Medina, who was the driver of the vehicle, English said.

A .22-caliber handgun was found by officers in the passenger side of the vehicle, English said.

At 3:42 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in Joliet and arrested Dangelo Gutierrez, 23, of Joliet, on charges related to the incident. No injuries were reported in that incident.