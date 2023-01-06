Judge won’t give probation to Orland Park man convicted of reckless homicide of pregnant woman, 3 boys

A Will County judge denied a motion from an Orland Park man’s attorney to reconsider his client’s two-year prison sentence in a reckless homicide case that involved the death of a pregnant woman and her three sons in 2017.

Judge Dan Rippy denied the motion on Friday from attorney George Lenard that contended Sean Woulfe, 30, was given an excessive sentence and asked that Woulfe should instead receive probation.

“The sentence imposed is not in keeping with the defendant’s past history of criminality, mental history, economic status and personal habits,” Lenard’s motion said.

As a result of Rippy’s denial of Lenard’s motion, Woulfe will have to serve the two-year prison sentence that Rippy handed down on Wednesday.

Woulfe voluntarily pleaded guilty to committing reckless homicide in a 2017 two-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of Lindsey Schmidt, 29, of Beecher, who was driving her three sons, Owen, 6, Weston, 4, and Kaleb, 19 months. All four victims, including Schmidt’s unborn child, died in the crash.