January 06, 2023
Shaw Local
News - Joliet and Will County

Judge won’t give probation to Orland Park man convicted of reckless homicide of pregnant woman, 3 boys

By Felix Sarver
Defendant Sean Woulfe looks to his lawyer during closing arguments on Monday at the Will County Courthouse. Sean Woulfe, 29, is charge with reckless homicide of Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and her three sons, Owen, 6, Weston, 4, and Kaleb, 1. Monday, Mar. 28, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A Will County judge denied a motion from an Orland Park man’s attorney to reconsider his client’s two-year prison sentence in a reckless homicide case that involved the death of a pregnant woman and her three sons in 2017.

Judge Dan Rippy denied the motion on Friday from attorney George Lenard that contended Sean Woulfe, 30, was given an excessive sentence and asked that Woulfe should instead receive probation.

“The sentence imposed is not in keeping with the defendant’s past history of criminality, mental history, economic status and personal habits,” Lenard’s motion said.

As a result of Rippy’s denial of Lenard’s motion, Woulfe will have to serve the two-year prison sentence that Rippy handed down on Wednesday.

Woulfe voluntarily pleaded guilty to committing reckless homicide in a 2017 two-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of Lindsey Schmidt, 29, of Beecher, who was driving her three sons, Owen, 6, Weston, 4, and Kaleb, 19 months. All four victims, including Schmidt’s unborn child, died in the crash.