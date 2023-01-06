Joliet man arrested after investigation of early morning shooting

A 23-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle, located at his residence, was linked by police to a shooting on Thursday that left two other unoccupied vehicles damaged by gunfire.

At close to 8 a.m. Thursday, Dangelo Gutierrez, 23, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail on probable cause of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful ammunition possession, reckless conduct, marijuana possession by a driver and other charges.

Online court records did not yet show Gutierrez has been formally charged.

It is not yet clear if Gutierrez is accused of firing a gun in the incident but he has been arrested on probable cause of that offense.

Officers arrested Guiterrez after investigating a shooting that was reported at 3:42 a.m. on Thursday.

At that time, officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Clement Street for a report of shots, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers saw a Dodge Charger driving south on Center Street from Plainfield Road at a high rate of speed, with no lights on in the dark early morning hours.

Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle but were not successful, English said.

Officers searched the 600 block of Clement Street and found numerous spent shell casings near the rear of the residence.

English said the officers determined two unoccupied vehicles – a Cadillac CTS and a Chevrolet Impala – had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Information gathered at the scene led the officers to determine that the Dodge Charger seen earlier by the officers was a suspect vehicle.

A short time later, officers found an unoccupied vehicle parked near Wheeler Avenue and Croghan Street, English said. Officers saw a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle, he said.

Officers contacted Gutierrez at his Wheeler Avenue residence and he indicated the gun was his, English said.

“While officers were speaking to Gutierrez, he dropped suspected cocaine from his pocket,” English said.

After Gutierrez’s arrest, officers searched Dodge Charger, found a loaded 9 mm handgun and suspected marijuana, English said. More suspected marijuana was found in Gutierrez’ personal possession, he said.