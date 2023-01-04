Ousted Joliet candidate blames city hall for mishap

Gregory Lee, who said Tuesday that he won’t be on the ballot for the April 4 municipal election in Joliet, said he got mixed messages from the City Clerk’s Office that led to his petition mishap.
Lee is one of three candidates who filed petitions to run in the city election but may not get on the ballot. The city Electoral Board on Wednesday will hear challenges to petitions filed by Michael Carruthers and Christopher J. Parker, who want to run for City Council.
Lee already has been notified by City Clerk Christa Desiderio that he won’t be on the ballot after having filed petitions to run for both council and mayor without withdrawing from one race by a deadline required by state law.
“We did inform him that the two offices are incompatible and that he could not hold the two positions,” Desiderio said Tuesday.
Lee contends that he was given mixed instructions and never was directly told that he would have to pull petitions from one of the races.
Desiderio “did not mention anything about that,” Lee said.
Lee said he asked at the City Clerk’s Office whether he could file for both positions when handing in his petitions on Dec. 19, the last day for filing. He initially was told no and filed only for City Council, Lee said. He later received a call from the clerk’s office telling him that he could file petitions for both offices, so he came back with petitions to run for mayor.
According to Lee, he did not learn that he had to withdraw from one of the positions until getting a notice from Desiderio on Dec. 28. The clerk on that day sent Lee a letter that he would not be certified for the ballot because he had not pulled out of either position by a Dec. 27 deadline.
Desiderio said her office did inform Lee that he could file petitions for both offices, which is allowed by election law along with a requirement that petitions for one of the offices be withdrawn after the filing deadline.
“We also told him to review (election law) and look at the stipulations that apply,” she said.
The City Clerk’s Office makes a point of informing candidates that it does not provide advice on how to submit petitions when announcing deadlines for picking up and returning petitions. Desiderio said the caveat also is included in petition packets that candidates pick up from the clerk’s office.
Lee said the clerk’s office should have not said anything if it was not providing advice to candidates.
“If that was the case, she should not have called me and given half-way (instructions),” Lee said. “She should not have done anything.”