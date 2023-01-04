Joliet ex-con accused of pointing gun at woman driving vehicle: cops

A $50,000 bond was set for an ex-convict who was arrested after he was accused of brandishing a handgun at a woman driving a vehicle in downtown Joliet.
Samuel Hicks, 38, of Joliet has been on parole from prison since 2019 at the time of his arrest Friday. He was serving 30 months for felony domestic battery and unlawful methamphetamine possession.
Hicks was booked into the Will County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.
His bond was set at $50,000, and he’ll need to post 10% of that amount for his release from jail.
At 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers were flagged down in front of the Joliet Police Department, 150 W. Washington St., regarding a report of a person with a gun, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Officers learned a woman was driving her vehicle south on Ottawa Street and approaching Cars Street when Hicks pulled alongside her in the left lane and pointed a handgun at her, threatening to shoot her, English said.
Hicks then continued driving south on Ottawa Street while the woman drove to the police department, English said.
“It is learned that the victim did not know Hicks,” English said.
Officers checking the area located Hicks in his vehicle parked in the 200 block of Sherman Street, which is southeast of the police department.
While speaking with Hicks, officers saw a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle, English said.
Hicks was identified as the suspect who pointed the firearm at the woman and he was arrested, English said.
Officers recovered a 9 mm handgun from the vehicle, English said.