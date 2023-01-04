Joliet council approves funding for nonprofits

Joliet has finalized plans for four nonprofits to use $405,000 in federal funds distributed by the city.

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday gave the final approval for the Community Development Block Grants to be used by four agencies: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet, Holsten Human Capital Development, the Latino Economic Development Association and Easterseals Joliet Region.

Councilwoman Bettye Gavin voiced appreciation for the city’s relationship with local nonprofits through the distribution of the federal CDBG funds.

Council Member Bettye Gavin, seen on the screen at a previous meeting, has attended Joliet City Council meetings remotely since late 2021 due an undisclosed health issue. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“I like the idea that we’re investing in them as they invest in our people,” Gavin said.

Councilman Larry Hug, however, offered a dissenting view regarding CDBG money going to Holsten Human Capital Development. The agency is affilliated with Holsten Development, the company that is part-owners with the city of Joliet of River Walk Homes.

“This is Evergreen Terrace,” Hug said, calling the subsidized housing project by its former name before it was acquired from private developers after a lengthy condemnation suit. “We have tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars in this three-block development.”

Council Member Larry Hug is a critic of the amount of CDBG funding that the city provides to River Walk Homes and the nonprofit Holsten Human Capital Development. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Hug has been a critic of the city’s acquisition of Evergreen Terrace and of the amount of CDBG funds allocated each year for what is now River Walk Homes.

“We’re still bleeding money into it,” he said.

Hug was the lone no vote on CDBG spending but only voted against the money going to Holsten.

Holsten gets $88,000 for social services provided to River Walk Homes tenants and other residents in Joliet and Will County, according to a city staff report on the CDBG funding.

Other allocations, according to the staff reports, are:

• $185,000 for Catholic Charities for repairs and renovations of its Daybreak Center at 611 E. Cass St.

• $75,000 for the Latino Economic Development Association for its Business Assistance Program, which includes training in entrepreneurship, accounting and marketing

• $57,000 for Easterseals to be used for renovations of its building at 2504 Fairway Drive