Woman attacked two women in Plainfield: cops

A woman was arrested after she was accused of attacking a 60-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman in Plainfield, police said.

At 5:23 a.m. on Saturday, Devene Mendiola, 40, who has addresses listed in Plainfield and Aurora, was booked into the Will County jail and charged with aggravated battery, battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence in connection with the incident.

Mendiola was released the same day on a $15,000 bond, jail records show.

The incident began at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday when officers were called to a residence in the 6500 block of Denali Ridge Drive for a disturbance, according to a news release from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The residence is within the city limits of Joliet but has a Plainfield mailing address.

Officers found a 34-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman at the residence who had been battered, English said.

An ambulance from the Joliet Fire Department went to the scene, but the 60-year-old victim refused medical assistance, English said. The 34-year-old victim chose to seek medical assistance on her own, he said.

Officers learned in the investigation that Mendiola arrived at the residence and rang the doorbell. A child answered the door and Mendiola attempted to come inside the house.

A 60-year-old woman attempted to stop Mendiola from coming into the house and both struggled at the door, English said.

“Mendiola was eventually able to enter the residence and she struck the 60-year-old victim in the face, causing the victim to fall down,” English said.

Mendiola then walked up the stairs and attacked the 34-year-old victim in the upstairs bedroom, striking her in the face and grabbed her hair, English said.

Mendiola then fled the residence and left in a vehicle, he said.

Officers were notified that Mendiola was at the Aurora Police Department, English said.

“Officers traveled to Aurora, and she was placed into custody without incident and returned to Joliet,” he said.