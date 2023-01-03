Victim identified in Crete Township fatal shooting

A 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in what was apparently an ambush in Crete Township has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office several days after his death.
Chaves J. Bradley, 25, of Hammond, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 31, in the 1100 block of East 263rd St., according to a news release on Tuesday afternoon from the Will County Coroner’s Office.
Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said on Tuesday that no arrests have yet been made in connection with Bradley’s killing.
Bradley’s autopsy was performed on New Year’s Day and preliminary reports from that autopsy revealed he died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.
Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the incident on Dec. 30.
Will County Sheriff’s Office said the man appeared to have been ambushed from behind while sitting in his parked vehicle at about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of East 263rd Street.
Multiple shots were fired into the back of the vehicle, and the victim sped away before crashing into parked cars.
“The victim in this shooting was specifically targeted,” the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives and crime scene investigators conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene of the shooting, police said.
The shooting occurred in an unincorporated area of Crete Township, which is located in eastern Will County at the Indiana border.