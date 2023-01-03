Driver in Joliet fires gun at vehicle, residence in daylight shooting

Police are searching for a driver in Joliet who fired a gun at another driver and damaged a home with gunfire.

No injuries were reported on the shooting that took place on Tuesday morning.

A 36-year-old woman’s vehicle and a residence in the 1300 block of Brentwood Place were struck by gunfire, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

At 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired, English said.

Officers determined a 36-year-old woman drove her vehicle south on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30, at which time a black four-door sedan driven by a light-skinned African-American honked while he was behind her, English said.

The suspect then pulled up to the woman’s vehicle in the 1300 block of North Larkin Avenue and threw a water bottle at her vehicle, English said.

The woman called 911.

Both vehicles traveled west on Ingalls Avenue, at which time the suspect pointed a gun back toward the woman and fired multiple rounds, English said.

Both vehicles continued to drive through a nearby neighborhood ending in the area of Ingalls Avenue and Brentwood Place, where the suspect fired more rounds at the victim and then fled south on Brentwood Place, English said.

That is when the woman’s vehicle and the house were struck by gunfire.

Many spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.