Bolingbrook teen driver killed in I-55 crash after he lost control of vehicle, struck tree: ISP

The 18-year-old driver of a Hyundai Elantra was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Interstate 55 in Plainfield after his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the loacation by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office identified the driver was Jordan M. Murillo, 18, of Bolingbrook.

Troopers responded to the crash at 11:40 p.m. Monday on I-55 near Renwick Road and milepost 258, according to Illinois State Police.

The Hyundai Elantra driven by Murillo was traveling south on I-55 near Renwick Road, police said.

Murillo lost control fo the vehicle for an unknown reason, went off the roadway, into a ditch and struck a tree, police said.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Murillo died from “multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle mishap,” according to the coroner’s office.