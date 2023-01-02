Man charged with Lockport reckless homicide, DUI in Aug. 4 crash

A man has been charged in Will County with driving under the influence, running a red light at an intersection in Lockport and unintentionally killing another driver by crashing into his vehicle.

On Friday, Daniel Flores Jr., 39, of the 600 block of Joliet Street, West Chicago, was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated driving while license revoked and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

The Aug. 4 crash that led to the death of Alan Knudsen was investigated by the Lockport Police Department.

A criminal complaint alleged Flores was driving under the influence of a controlled substance when he crashed into Knudsen’s vehicle that day. Flores was accused of unintentionally killing Knudsen in a reckless manner.

Following the investigation, newly-elected Will County Judge Jeff Tuminello signed a warrant for Flores’ arrest that carried a $1 million bond.

The criminal complaint alleged Flores drove his Toyota Tacoma north on Gougar Road in Lockport at a “speed that endangered the safety of any person or property.”

Flores was accused of entering the intersection of Gougar Road at 163rd Street and not stopping for the red light, which led to him driving into a Dodge Charger driven by Knudsen.

Flores was operating his vehicle at a time when his driver’s license had been revoked, according to the criminal complaint.