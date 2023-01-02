I-55 crash in Plainfield closes lanes on New Year’s Eve

A crash on Interstate 55 closed southbound lanes in the Plainfield area for about an hour on Saturday night.

Two people were injured in the one-vehicle accident that occurred around 7:26 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

A vehicle went off the road near Route 30 and hit a guard rail before going down an embankment, and landing in a ditch, police said.

A passenger was flown by helicopter from the scene to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Sunday that it was not known what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

All southbound lanes were shut down after the wreck and reopened at about 8:53 p.m.