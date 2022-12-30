Joliet woman accused of striking officer in the face with closed fist: police

A Joliet woman was arrested after she was accused of punching an officer in the face and fighting with other officers at an apartment, police said.
At 3:16 a.m. Friday, Erica Steele, 36, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail following her arrest over the incident that took place in the 200 block of Wilcox Street.
Officers had went to an apartment at that location earlier on a report of a person who was not wanted there, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
When officers arrived, they heard a loud disturbance inside the apartment and met with Gregory Woods, 62, of Joliet, who immediately became belligerent with the officers, English said.
Woods refused to cooperate and exit the apartment, he said.
A woman identified as Steele then came to the apartment door and yelled at the officers as well, English said.
“Officers noted that it appeared that Steele and Woods may have been involved in a fight prior to their arrival,” English said.
Steele attempted to push an officer and then struck another officer in the face with a closed fist, English said.
Steele resisted officers’ attempts to place her into custody by pulling away and continued to fight with them until she was arrested, English said.
Officers also tried to place Woods into custody but he refused to let go of a nearby door, English said. He was eventually arrested after a brief struggle, he said.
Steele had refused to cooperate with booking procedures at the Joliet Police Department before she was taken to jail, English said.