Man charged with video recording another person in restroom in Romeoville

A Chicago man has been charged with making a video recording of another person in a restroom of a business in Romeoville without their consent.

About 1 a.m. on Dec. 22, Yovani Bentura-Jimenes, 21, of Chicago, was booked into the Will County jail on a felony charge of unauthorized video recording.

A criminal complaint filed against Bentura-Jimenes allege he “knowingly made a video record” of another person without their consent in a restroom at a business in the 1000 block of West Crossroads Parkway.

Following a bond hearing on Dec. 22, Judge Cory Lund set Bentura-Jimenes bond at $10,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

When contacted about the case, Romeoville Police Chief Ken Kroll said officers responded to a call at a business “for an employee that allegedly videotaped another in the bathroom.”

Kroll did not respond to further questions about the case as of Thursday.