Joliet electoral board to consider candidate Gregory Lee’s petition challenges

Gregory Lee still has his name in two races in Joliet, a matter that will be considered next week by the city’s electoral board along with several objections filed to candidate petitions.

The electoral board will meet Jan. 4, Joliet City Clerk Christa Desiderio said Tuesday.

The electoral board is comprised of Desiderio, Council Member Jan Quillman, and Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, who also is a candidate running for reelection.

Desiderio said petition objections will be announced Wednesday after the candidates being challenged are first notified. The deadline for filing objections was 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday also was the deadline for Lee to decide whether he wants to run for mayor or Joliet City Council, Desiderio said. He did not withdraw from either.

State law appears to provide for the removal of candidates from the ballot altogether if they have filed for multiple races, Desiderio said. But the matter will be taken up by the electoral board, she said.