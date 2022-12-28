December 28, 2022
News - Joliet and Will County

Joliet plan for truck stop stalls

Legacy Express Trucking plans travel center, other trucking operations on Vetter Road

By Bob Okon

Lines of semitrailers drive along Laraway Road headed to and from the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet. (Shaw Media)

A proposed truck stop on Vetter Road has been stalled.

The attorney for a truck stop that would be built near the south end of the future Houbolt Road bridge last week pulled the proposal from a Joliet City Council agenda saying later he would bring it back by February.

Attorney Tom Osterberger said he wanted more time to talk to council members about the proposal, which is the fourth pending plan for a truck stop in the vicinity of the future bridge but the only one on the south end of the bridge in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center.

“We want to take some time to show them that this is an absolutely perfect spot away from most residents,” Osterberger said.

One Vetter Road residents did voice objections to the proposal at a council meeting on Monday.

The planned public hearing on the project was pulled off of the agenda for the council’s meeting on Dec. 20. A public hearing and vote on the project would be held on another date.

One of the three support piers already built for the future Houbolt Road bridge in Joliet is seen on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Early construction of the Houbolt Road bridge in Joliet is seen in July 2021. (Bob Okon)

Three other proposals for truck stops on the north end of the bridge, which crosses the Des Plaines River, have been moving through the city approval process. Those projects all would be located along Houbolt Road.

The Vetter Road project is proposed by Legacy Express Trucking, which already has a trucking facility on Schweitzer Road in Joliet.

Legacy wants to expand its trucking operations to the 18-acre site in the 23500 block of Vetter Road as well as build the travel center. The plan for the travel center includes 12 truck fuel pumps and 22 automobile gas pumps along with a convenience store. Legacy Express also plans a truck repair facility.

Osterberger said the truck stop would serve both truckers and workers at the warehouses in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center.

A Food N Fuel on CenterPoint Way opened in 2018. (Bob Okon)

There is one other truck stop in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center, which is a Food N Fuel located about a mile away from the proposed Legacy Express location. Osterberger said the Food N Fuel serves trucks headed for Arsenal Road while the proposed Legacy Express truck stop would serve traffic headed for the Houbolt Road bridge.

Len McEnery, who runs Food N Fuel, also plans a truck stop on the other side of the Houbolt Road bridge. It is one of the three being planned in that area.