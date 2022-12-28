Joliet man accused of pressing gun to woman’s chest, striking her with it: cops

A woman fled her Joliet residence by climbing out of the bedroom window after she accused a 59-year-old man of pressing a gun to her chest and then striking her with it during a domestic disturbance, police said.

About 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Liberty Street for a disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman climbing out of the front window of the residence and spoke with her about what happened.

The woman said Jose Juarez, 59, had battered her and he was still inside with another woman, English said.

Officers established a perimeter around the residence and a crisis negotiator worked to get Juarez to exit the residence, English said. Juarez was arrested after leaving the residence and found in possession of a loaded .45-caliber handgun, he said.

The second woman who was still in the residence was not injured but she was taken to a hospital for a medical issue brought on by the incident, English said.

Officers determined during the domestic disturbance, Juarez had pressed a handgun against the chest of the woman who had climbed out of a window, English said.

That led to a scuffle between the two and the woman was able to momentarily take control of the handgun, English said.

Juarez was accused of battering her, grabbing the handgun and striking her in the chest with it, he said.

The woman tried to flee but Juarez blocked her path and took away her cellphone to prevent her from calling 911, English said. The woman was eventually able to escape by climbing out of a bedroom window.

Juarez was booked into the Will County jail at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday.