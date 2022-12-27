Update: Firefighters battle blaze at Lockport Township pole building on Christmas Eve

Firefighters in Lockport spent more than three hours on Christmas Eve working to extinguish a fire at a large metal pole building occupied by a commercial trucking business.
The business was unoccupied at the time of the fire on Saturday and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
About 4:10 p.m., firefighters with Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 15500 block of South Weber Road in unincorporated Lockport, according to a news release from Lockport Township Deputy Fire Chief Frank Blaskey.
“As fire companies left the stations, they could see a large column of black smoke in the area of the reported address,” Blaskey said.
When firefighters arrived, they found a large metal pole building occupied by Gasnas Trucking, a commercial trucking business, that was heavily involved in a fire, Blaskey said.
“Companies immediately went to defensive fire operations and worked to protect exposures to multiple semi-tractor trailers next to the building,” Blaskey said.
Because of the extent of damage and a complete roof collapse, firefighters spent more than three hours working to extinguish the fire, Blaskey said.
With freezing temperatures, Plainfield Emergency Management Agency were requested to the scene with their warming bus to provide firefighters a place to rehab and warm up as they worked at the scene, Blaskey said.
Plainfield and Romeoville firefighters also responded to the scene, Blaskey said.