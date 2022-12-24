Forfeiture sought for Mokena man’s vehicle in aggravated stalking case

Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of a vehicle they claim was used by a Mokena man in a case where he’s accused of stalking a woman, planting tracking devices on her vehicle and possibly communicating with her boyfriend by using her Apple iPad.
The forfeiture complaint for the Jeep Cherokee belonging to Sean Fahy, 36, was filed in Will County on Wednesday. Prosecutors alleged in the complaint that Fahy used the vehicle to stalk a woman he dated for four years.
Fahy was indicted on Nov. 15, with charges of residential burglary aggravated stalking, criminal damage to property, unlawful use of electronic tracking device, and unlawful violation of a protective order.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of electronic tracking device and unlawful protective order violation.
Since Nov. 2, Fahy has been out on bail on a $5,000 bond.
On May 26, Fahy’s former girlfriend discovered her iPad was missing and became aware that “someone, other than herself, was communicating with her new boyfriend” and “acting as if the messages were coming from her,” according to the forfeiture complaint.
The unknown sender of the messages was telling the woman’s new boyfriend “she no longer wanted to see him.”
Once the woman learned her iPad was at Fahy’s residence, she deactivated the device.
On May 29, the woman’s boyfriend told police that Fahy visited him at a gym and told him to stay way from her, the forfeiture complaint said. The boyfriend later saw scratches on his vehicle and two flat tires.
During an oil change on May 31, the woman asked a mechanic to check her vehicle, which led to the discovery of a GPS tracking device magnetized to the frame of her vehicle, the forfeiture complaint said.
On July 13, the woman discovered there was an Apple AirTag magnetized to the frame of her vehicle, the forfeiture complaint said.
Police were able to tie both tracking devices to Fahy, the forfeiture complaint said.
The woman discovered yet again on July 21 that there was an Apple AirTag on her vehicle and learned the device’s registered owner was Fahy, according to the forfeiture complaint.
Fahy was arrested on Aug. 3 after he was seen by the woman circling through a parking lot while she was at a hair salon, the forfeiture complaint said. Fahy was arrested on Oc. 31, after police saw him violating a protective order by visiting an address he was told to stay away from.