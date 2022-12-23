Joliet finalizes groundwater ban at its Cass St. road facility

The city this week finalized a ban on the potable use of groundwater at its Cass Street road department facility where a fuel tank for a gas pump leaked.

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday approved the ban at the urging of the Illinois State Environmental Protection Agency to wrap up a remediation plan for the site at 818 E. Cass St.

The tank, one of two at the site suppling fuel pumps used for city vehicles, was put out of service two years ago after the leak was discovered.

Public Works Director Greg Ruddy said the leak was minor and the city was not required to remove contaminated soil as part of the remediation.

The ordinance approved by the council bans the use of groundwater at the site for drinking. The city had no plans to use the site for a well, Ruddy told a council committee that reviewed the matter earlier this month.

The site covered by the groundwater ban does not extend to any privately owned properties next to the city site. But it does include the section of Cass Street at 818 E. Cass St. The fuel pumps are near the street.

Ruddy said consultants hired for the remediation determined that there was no hole in the tank. But the leak could have occurred from overfills or a loose joint.

The tank is still in the ground. But the city plans to remove and replace it next year, he said.

Eight monitoring wells were drilled to look for contamination, he said. Contamination was found at three of the wells.