Lanes reopened after northbound I-55 semitrailer crash at Kankakee River Bridge

Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near the Kankakee River Bridge were reopened after the investigation of a crash Friday morning involving a semitrailer and two vehicles.

At 9:35 a.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred at I-55 at milepost 241 in Wilmington Township, which is where the Kankakee River Bridge is located. The area also is about 17 miles southwest of Joliet.

A semitrailer had lost control, hit the bridge support and struck a white Kia and silver Honda before becoming stuck over the guardrail, Illinois State Police said.

No injures were reported at the scene, police said.

Traffic was rerouted because northbound lanes in that area were shut down. The lanes closed for the crash investigation until about 1 p.m. Friday.

The Braidwood Emergency Services and Disaster Agency posted on its Facebook page that the crash involved multiple vehicles and a semitrailer that was jackknifed, or folded in at an acute angle.

Roads were hazardous Friday morning because they were “very icy with blowing snow,” according to the Braidwood ESDA.