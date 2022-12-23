December 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

5-vehicle crash leads to Kings Road closure in Bolingbrook

No injuries reported, police said

By Felix Sarver
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Provided photo)

A section of Kings Road in Bolingbrook was closed Friday afternoon after a five-vehicle crash, although no injuries were reported.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, the Bolingbrook Police Department announced that Kings Road was closed from Hassert Boulevard to Claar Boulevard because of dangerous road conditions.

“Emergency personnel are currently on scene with a five-vehicle traffic crash. There are no reported injuries,” police said.

Police asked motorists to use caution and avoid unnecessary travel because of the hazardous weather conditions.