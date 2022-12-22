Joliet OKs mini-storage on Caterpillar Drive

A mini-storage facility is planned for a Caterpillar Drive site that is still farm land.
The Joliet City Council this week approved plans for the project at 310 Caterpillar Drive, which is the at the corner of McDonough Street.
Storage of America would build the facility on roughly five acres of land.
The location is across McDonough from a former Caterpillar Inc. plant now used for warehousing. The Joliet Township High School administrative offices are on the other side of Caterpillar Drive.
The Fairway Estates subdivision is located north of the future facility.
A meeting with residents was held Nov. 9 to discuss the project, according to a city staff memo to the council before its vote on Tuesday. Representative from the city and Storage of America also attended the meeting.
The site already had industrial zoning that would have allowed for warehousing or manufacturing on the property, according to the staff memo. But city ordinances require a special use permit for indoor storage facilities. The council approved the permit.
The plan is for 393 storage units, which would range between 25 square feet and 250 square feet in size, and an 875-square-foot office building for three employees.
The plans include landscaping and fencing to serve as buffers with neighboring property, Planned hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the staff memo.