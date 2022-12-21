Joliet advises residents on snow plow plan, parking ban

The city of Joliet wants residents to be aware of plowing plans and the parking ban that goes into effect with two inches of snowfall.

The National Weather Services is predicting three to six inches of snow Thursday. Other forecasts have predicted as much as a foot of snow.

The city parking ban requires cars to be moved off of streets onto driveways to make room for plows to clear the snow.

“Residents should remove vehicles from the streets until the city crews have had a chance to clear the streets,” according to a news release on the city’s plow plan and parking ban. “Roadway crews will not return to streets when parked cars are moved until city-wide snow removal operations are complete.”

The city noted that plow trucks initially work on arterial streets, hospital routes, hills and bridges. Next are subdivision main routes and collector streets. Plows then go to remaining subdivision streets, cul de sacs and dead ends.

The city does not plow alleys.

Joliet has a fleet of 41 plow trucks and a crew of 46 workers to plow more than 600 centerline miles of streets, according to the city. The goal is to clear all streets within 24 hours, but heavier snowfalls can take longer, according to the city.

The city noted that police have authority to issue tickets and have vehicles towed when they are parked in the street while the ban is in effect.

“Parked vehicles are an obstacle to the snowplows,” according to the city release. “Consequently, plowing around parked vehicles leaves large areas of snow and ice on the roadway.”

Once plows have cleared an entire street, vehicles can be moved back onto the street, according to the city.

Residents in older neighborhoods with fewer driveways “are encouraged to seek permission from neighbors who have off-street parking spaces and other parking options such as commercial or church parking lots,” according to the release.

Commercial property owners and residents are responsible for shoveling snow off the sidewalks adjoining their property, according to the city.

For information about the city’s snowplow practices, parking ban, shoveling policies, and handling of damaged mailbox complaints, visit the Snow Removal page on the city website, joliet.gov.