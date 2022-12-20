End of Berlinsky Scrapyard in Joliet back on agenda

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday will again consider a plan that would mark the end of the century-old Berlinsky scrapyard that bears the name of a former mayor that once was its owner.
The redevelopment plan for the Berlinsky Scrap Corp. property is on the agenda for a council vote on Tuesday.
The matter aroused no discussion at a council workshop meeting on Monday.
In August, the council put off a vote on the plan after residents showed up to meetings and objected. But no one came to object on Monday.
“I think we’re good,” attorney David Sweis said after the Monday meeting.
Sweis represents American Property Investments, which wants to convert the Paige Avenue property into a semitrailer parking operation.
In August, Sweis met with people who live near the East Side scrapyard after a council meeting in the hallways of City Hall, unfolding maps and diagrams as he tried to demonstrate that the truck facility would be better for the neighborhood than the scrapyard.
The scrapyard opened in a time when it was not unusual for industrial and residential property to exist side-by-side without buffers to create some separation.
Sweis argued then that landscaping and fencing in the new plan would shield neighbors from a view that now looks onto a scrap metal operation. But neighbors were skeptical of the trucking operation.
Since then, another meeting was held with neighbors, and the buyer and seller believe they have made progress.
“It went fairly well,” scrapyard owner Ken Glassman said of the meeting on Monday. “They left the neighborhood meeting at least accepting of this proposal.”
Glassman is the son of Herb Glassman, who was partners in the scrapyard with the late Maurice Berlinsky, a Joliet mayor from 1963 to 1975, whose place in history includes welcoming the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Joliet when the civil rights leader spoke at Memorial Stadium.
If the special use permit needed for the proposed trucking facility is approved Tuesday, the Berlinsky scrapyard also will fade into Joliet history in 2023..
“I will have up to six months to have everything cleared out,” Glassman said. “I don’t know if it will take that long.”