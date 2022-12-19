Residents enjoy final weekend of New Lenox Christmas in the Commons

Despite freezing temperatures, residents came out to New Lenox Village Commons for its third and final weekend of sparkling holiday lights, photos with Santa Claus and wagon rides.
The light display and wagon rides were two of Sandy Bayer’s favorite aspects of the village’s Christmas in the Commons event.
“I think it’s great for families to come out and get into the Christmas spirit,” Bayer said of the event.
Bayer was one of numerous vendors who set up shop at the Village Commons, a circular open space with a pond at its center.
The area had numerous giant light decorations, such as a walk-through gingerbread house, a tree with red ornaments, candy canes and holiday ornaments.
“Those are beautiful,” Bayer said of the lights.
Another sight at the event was the almost 50-foot-tall illuminated Santa Claus, which the village touts as the largest lighted Santa Claus in the U.S.
The temperature was in the low 20s Saturday evening but apparently it was not cold enough to dissuade families from wanting to take photos in front of the giant light displays or ride on the wagon.
Santa himself was inside New Lenox Village Hall. A long line formed as families waited for their opportunity to take photos with him.
Christmas in the Commons is an annual event held by the village of New Lenox. The event began this year on the weekend of Dec. 3 with a lighting ceremony and ended its final weekend Sunday.
Since then, the event has offered live music, ice carving demonstrations, a gingerbread house contest and special appearances from The Grinch, Buddy the Elf from the 2003 film “Elf” and Elsa and Anna from the 2013 film “Frozen.”
Residents who came to the event could take a photo with Santa Claus, see reindeer provided by Santa’s Village and shop at the holiday market. Food trucks were Lil’ Deb’s, Mia Bella’s and Auntie Anne’s were at the event.
Bayer, along with her daughter Erica Visny, owners of Marketplace Creations in New Lenox, were selling craft goods. Bayer said her business is a small craft store that offers do-it-yourself workshops.
“We’re coming out to get our name out there,” Bayer said.
Dewain Peterson, owner of LND Woodworking in Manteno, was at the Christmas in the Commons to sell items such as cutting boards, planter boxes and Harry Potter-style wands.
“It’s an enjoyable thing to do,” Peterson said of woodworking.
Peterson said he found the village’s Christmas in the Commons event enjoyable.
“Even with it being as cold as it is, there’s still a lot of people here,” Peterson said.