Martinis, Mistletoe bash in Joliet draws 400

The annual Martinis, Mistletoe & More event, which was sold out days before the event, brought about 400 people to the Renaissance Center in Joliet.

The fundraising party Dec. 5 was held at the Renaissance Center for the first time because “we needed the room,” said Jen Howard, president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The Council for Working Women, a chamber subgroup, organizes the event and raises money for scholarships used by women for education to advance their careers, begin new careers or reenter the workforce.

Howard said that about $8,000 was raised this year, including from a raffle for a gift card tree that raised $2,000 alone.

Members of Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter hold the trophy for their winning martini, "Ralphie's Pink Dream," at Martinis, Mistletoe & More held at the Renaissance Center in Joliet on Monday, Dec. 5. (Provided)

The event has grown in the past eight years as more vendors are brought in for a martini sampling contest that is a big part of the party, Howard said.

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger as we add more drinks to it,” she said.

Thirteen vendors, mostly restaurants and bars, participated, providing sample martinis that were judged by eventgoers to determine the winner of a Traveling Martini Trophy.

The winner this year was Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter with its “Ralphie’s Pink Dream,” a martini with peppermint vodka, creme de cacao and half and half topped with whipped cream and served with a candy cane.