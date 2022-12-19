Joliet Central High School student accused of cutting other teen with knife in off-campus incident: cops

A Joliet Central High School student was arrested after she was accused of fighting with another student and cutting her with a knife in an alley on Cass Street, police said.

At 8:35 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to McDonald’s, 508 E. Cass St., for a disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old female who is a Joliet Central High School student who had suffered cuts to her right hand and left leg from a knife, English said.

Officers determined another 15-year-old female engaged in a fight with the other teen who was injured near an alley in the 400 block of East Cass Street, English said.

During the fight, the 15-year-old suspect produced and swung a knife at the alleged victim, cutting her in the right hand and left leg, English said.

The alleged victim was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment of her injuries, English said.

The knife was recovered at the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect was a student at Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St.

Officers located the suspect at the high school and arrested her, English said.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Joliet Township High School District 204 officials released a statement on Monday acknowledging they were aware of the incident.

“Although there is no current safety or security concern related to this incident, we want to make you aware of the situation as we know rumors can circulate. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” the statement said.