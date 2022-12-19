Joliet Amazon worker charged with striking other worker with broom: cops

An Amazon worker in Joliet was arrested after she was accused of striking another worker with a broom handle because she had been accidentally bumped by a wooden pallet, police said.
The incident occurred on Nov. 25 but Patrice Williams, 56, of Westmont, was not arrested until an investigation by Joliet police detectives led to a judge signing a warrant for her arrest on a charge of battery.
Williams surrendered to police on Friday and released from custody after posting a $300 cash bond.
At close to 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers responded to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in response to a report of a battery at Amazon warehouse, 250 Emerald Drive, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Officers learned earlier in the evening that a 31-year-old female Amazon employee had accidentally bumped Williams with a wooden pallet while she was moving the pallet, English said.
Police determined Williams struck the 31-year-old woman twice on the forearm with a handle of a broom, English said.
The woman reported the incident to Amazon management and left work, English said.
The woman was then taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical by ambulance from her Rockdale residence, he said.