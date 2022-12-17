Will County jail inmate charged with slamming door on deputy’s hand at hospital

An inmate at the Will County jail has been charged with slamming a door on a sheriff’s deputy’s hand while at a Joliet hospital, as well as damaging the ceiling tile and light fixture at the building.

Tyrone Boykins, 33, of Joliet has been in jail since Dec. 8 on several drug charges and traffic cases.

On Monday, a sheriff’s deputy had been supervising Boykins during his medical visit at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet, according to a criminal complaint.

Boykins had refused to open a door when he was ordered to do so by the deputy, the criminal complaint said.

Boykins was charged with slamming a door on the deputy’s hand. He was further charged with damaging a ceiling tile and light fixture at the hospital and the cost of damages was less than $500, according to the criminal complaint.

Boykins was charged with aggravated battery, obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property.

Last year, Boykins was indicted on charges of unlawful delivery of cocaine. That case still is pending in court.

Boykins was paroled from prison April 9, 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was serving a year in prison for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and six years for an unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the IDOC.