Joliet police nab Missouri man who stole semi-truck: cops

A man from Missouri was arrested in Joliet after he was allegedly caught with a stolen Freightliner semi-truck in the parking lot of Sam’s Club, police said.

Shortly after 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a stolen Freightliner at Sam’s Club, 321 S. Larkin Avenue, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“Officers arrived and located the unoccupied semi-truck and determined it to be stolen from Hartford, Connecticut,” English said.

Police believe Daniel Horton, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri, had stolen the truck following a dispute with the truck’s owner in Connecticut, English said.

“It was learned that once Horton arrived in Joliet, he contacted the owner of the truck and advised the location of the truck,” English said.

The owner then contacted the Joliet Police Department.

While officers were still on scene, Horton called 911 and indicated to them that he wished to return the keys to the truck, English said.

Horton was arrested and the semi-truck was towed from the scene, English said.

About 3:30 a.m. Friday, Horton was booked into the Will County jail.