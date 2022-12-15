Crestwood man arrested in 2-year-old slayings of Lockport mother, daughter: police

Lockport police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Anthony Maggio of Crestwood Wednesday on six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2020 deaths of a 32-year-old mother and her 14-month old daughter.

Maggio was arrested at his residence at 13248 W, Circle Drive Pkwy, Unit 410 in Crestwood. Maggio was arrested by the Will County Sheriff Department’s Warrant Division and booked into the Will County Jail where he’s being held on $10 million bail, according to Lockport police.

On Oct. 2, 2020, police received a call at 926 Hamilton St. regarding a woman and small child found dead in the home of the victims. The Will County Coroner’s Office identified the victim’s as Ashtin Eston, 32, and her daughter Hazel. The person who discovered the victims was a relative. Eaton had been strangled and Hazel had been asphyxiated, according to the coroner’s office.

After processing more than 100 pieces of evidence in the 2-year investigation and following up on many leads, detectives identified Maggio as the suspect.

With the assistance of the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Lockport Police Department was able to secure an arrest warrant for Maggio for six counts of first-degree murder. Maggio is the father of Hazel and had dated Ashtin previously, according to Lockport police.

The Lockport Police Department would like to thank the Will County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigations team and Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow for their help throughout the course of this investigation, Lockport police said.