3 arrested in Bolingbrook on meth, heroin, cocaine, marijuana possession charges

A traffic stop in Bolingbrook on Dec. 8 led to the arrest of a woman on charges of possessing heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine and charges against two other men accused of possessing heroin.

At about 2:20 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Nissan Versa on Brookview Lane for a registration violation, according to a statement from Bolingbrook police Lt. Brennan Woods.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle and occupants was conducted and quantities of suspected cannabis, heroin, crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine were found on three of the four occupants,” Woods said.

The three people arrested were Roger Porter, 41, of Princeton, who was the driver of the car, Sasha Starr, 42, of Wyanet and Matthew McCauley, 32, of Princeton.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors alleged Starr possessed between 15 to 100 grams of heroin, between five and 15 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Porter and McCauley were accused in the criminal complaint of possessing heroin.

Porter was cited on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

On Monday, Porter, McCauley and Starr appeared in court for a bond hearing.

Will County Judge Brian Barrett set a $10,000 bond for Starr and set a $10,000 personal recognizance bonds for McCauley and Porter.

Barrett ordered the three defendants not to consume any illicit drugs and not to have contact with each other.

Starr and McCauley remain in jail while Porter has been released.