Police arrest 5 in Channahon, Shorewood on charge of underage alcohol sales

Five people were arrested last week by Illinois State Police after they ere accused of underage alcohol sales
The five arrests last week were part of an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement on Dec. 7, at different stores in Grundy and Will Counties, according to Illinois State Police.
Those people were arrested on a charge of unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in jail.
“The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities,” police said.
After surveilling 23 locations in Channahon, Minooka and Shorewood, troopers arrested the following people on a charge of unlawful delivery of alcohol to someone who is underage:
• Andrew Sherwood, 28, of Minooka, an employee of Circle K in Channahon
• Jigarbhai Patel, 27, of Channahon, an employee of USA Liquors, Channahon
• Rafael Northcutt, 27, of Crest Hill, an employee of Speedway in Channahon
• Katelyn Fazekas, 24, of Gardner, an employee of Love’s Travel Stop in Channahon
• Bridge Wizorek, 31, of Custer Park, an employee of Aldi in Shorewood.
Following their arrests, they were cited and released with notices to appear in court.
The Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement detail by state police is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.