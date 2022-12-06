Florida man charged with spitting on Joliet cop, trespassing at Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub

A Florida man has been charged with trespassing at Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub in Joliet and spitting on the face of a police officer.

At 4:21 a.m. on Monday, Daniel Hilts, 32, of Punta Gorda, Florida, was booked into the Will County jail and charged with aggravated battery to an officer and criminal trespass to real property.

A criminal complaint alleged that Hilts spat on a face of a police officer and remained at Anthony’s Pub and Restaurant, 3151 Voyager Lane, after he was given notice to depart from that location.

Hilts appeared for a court hearing on the same day as his arrest.

Judge Fred Harvey found probable cause to continue Hilts’ detention at the jail and set his bond at $25,000.