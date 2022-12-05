Bolingbrook man charged with child pornography possession

A Bolingbrook man has been arrested on a three charges of possession of child pornography.

About noon Friday, Matthew Johnson, 40, of the 500 block of Whitby Court, was booked into the Will County jail on charges.

Johnson’s bond has been set at $250,000.

Johnson’s arrest was the result of an investigation by Bolingbrook police detectives, the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the Will County State’s Attorney’s High Technology Crimes Unit.

A search warrant was conducted Nov. 15, at Johnson’s residence, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

“During the investigation, substantial evidence was uncovered linking a digital footprint between the residence and repeated online exchanges of sexually explicit media depicting tender aged individuals,” police said.

The search warrant was served by members of the Bolingbrook Police Raid, Entry, and Containment Team. The team also secured the residence for investigators.

Evidence technicians and Cache, a police dog from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, found several items of evidence inside the home, police said.

“After a forensic audit of several recovered devices, probable cause was developed linking a resident to the online interactions,” police said.