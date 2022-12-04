2 Bolingbook, Romeoville store employees accused of selling alcohol to minors in sting: ISP

Two people were arrested after they were accused of selling alcoholic beverages to minors in Romeoville and Bolingbrook.

On Tuesday, Snehal Solanki, 45, of Naperville, and Damesha Lockett, 22, of Joliet, were arrested on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, according to Illinois State Police.

Solanki works for Terrace Liquors, 22 Phelps Avenue, Romeoville, and Lockett works for Aldi, 734 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, according to Illinois State Police.

The arrests were the result of an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance of 24 establishments in Romeoville and Bolingbrook on Tuesday, police said.

The purpose of the surveillance is determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors, police said.

“The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities,” police said.

The surveillance sting is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.